IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Kings XI Punjab on Thursday defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in the 31st match of IPL 2020. This was the second match of the season between RCB and KXIP. In their first clash too, KL Rahul-KXIP outperformed RCB by 97 runs.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Virat Kohli, skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore, yesterday won the toss and decided to bat first. RCB openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal did not stay on the crease for long. Finch returned to the pavilion after making 20 off 18 balls, while Padikkal got out at 18. Then, Kohli led from the front, spending the maximum time on the crease from his team. He gave away his wicket after scoring 48 off 39 balls.

Washington Sundar got out at 13 while trying to hit some big shots. Shivam Dube also gave away his wicket at 23 attempting to go for a six. Towards the end of the innings, Chris Morris showed some firework, smashing 25 in eight deliveries. RCB’s innings ended on 171 at the loss of six wickets.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After RCB vs KXIP Match

Kings XI Punjab got off to a good start as both their openers, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, smashed RCB bowlers all over the park. Agarwal returned to the pavilion after hitting 45 in 25 balls. Then, Chris Gayle and Rahul stitched a partnership. The West Indian scored 53 off 45 balls and got run out when only few runs were required to win the game. The game ended on the last ball of the innings. Nicholas Pooran hit six off the last ball of the 20th over to finish the match.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs KXIP Match at Sharjah: As it Happened

Highest run scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli smashed 48 in 39 deliveries at a strike rate of 123.08. He hit three boundaries.

Highest wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yuzvendra Chahal picked one wicket. He conceded 35 runs in three overs with an economy of 11.67.

Highest run scorer for Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul scored 61 (not out) in 49 balls at a strike rate of 124.49. He smashed one boundary and five sixes. He was also adjudged player of the match.

Highest wicket-taker for Kings XI Punjab

Mohammed Shami and Murugan Ashwin clinched two wickets each. Shami gave 45 runs in four overs with an economy of 11.25, while Ashwin conceded 23 runs in four overs with an economy of 5.75.