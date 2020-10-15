IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab – Key Battles

RCB are at number 3 on the points table with 5 wins from 7 matches while KXIP are at the bottom of the pack with 6 losses from as many matches. We look at some of the key match-ups which could potentially decide the outcome of the match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with Kings XI Punjab in what will be a battle of two big batting powerhouses in the IPL 2020 in Sharjah.

RCB are at number 3 on the points table with 5 wins from 7 matches while KXIP are at the bottom of the pack with 6 losses from as many matches.

We look at some of the key match-ups which could potentially decide the outcome of the match.

1. VIRAT KOHLI (RCB) vs MOHAMMED SHAMI (KXIP)

Kohli is the highest run scorer in the history of the IPL and has the maximum aggregate for RCB in IPL 2020 – he has scored 256 runs in 7 matches including two fifties. The Indian skipper has the ability to drop anchor and build an innings as well as take on any bowling attack and play the role of the aggressor. It will be interesting to see how he faces his fellow Indian teammate, Mohammed Shami. He is the leading wicket-taker in the competition for KXIP with 10 wickets.

2. KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs YUZVENDRA CHAHAL (RCB)

Chahal is RCB’s leading-wicket taker in IPL 2020 with 10 wickets in 7 matches at a strike rate of 16.2. He chokes the opposition batsmen in the middle overs creating pressure from one end. He does not give too many boundary deliveries forcing the batsman to take risks and make mistakes. It will be fascinating to see how he keeps the in-form, KL Rahul in check. The KXIP skipper is the leading run-getter of the tournament with 387 runs in 7 innings including one hundred and three fifties.

3. CHRIS GAYLE (KXIP) vs Chris Morris (RCB)

The Universe Boss is regarded as the most dangerous T20 batsman in the history of the format and will be raring to go in his first match of the tournament. Gayle has an aggregate of 4484 runs in 124 IPL innings at an average of 41.13 and strike rate of 151.02 including 6 hundreds. He will be KXIP’s trump card who they would look to unleash on the RCB bowlers. But will Gayle be able to get the better of Chris Morris?

The South African was a late addition to the RCB XI but has been very impressive in the two matches he has played in the tournament – he has picked 5 wickets and conceded just 4.5 runs per over.