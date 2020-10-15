IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

RCB are at number 3 on the points table with 5 wins from 7 matches while KXIP are at the bottom of the pack with 6 losses from as many matches. We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in their clash at Sharjah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 15th of October.

We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

1. VIRAT KOHLI (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Kohli is the highest run scorer in the history of the IPL and has the maximum aggregate for RCB in IPL 2020 – he has scored 256 runs in 7 matches including two fifties. Kohli holds the record for the highest aggregate in any single season of the IPL – he amassed 973 runs in 16 innings including 4 hundreds at a strike rate of 152.03 in 2016.

2. AB DE VILLIERS (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

AB has scored 228 runs in 7 innings for RCB which has included three match-winning fifties. What is even more significant is the rate at which he has scored these runs for his franchise – at an incredible strike rate of 185.36. This separates AB from Kohli (strike rate of 127.36) and Padikkal (strike rate of 126.56) and this is what makes his performances unique and dangerous. He has the ability to score big runs at a rapid rate which takes the match away from the opposition.

3. YUZVENDRA CHAHAL (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Chahal is RCB’s leading-wicket taker in IPL 2020 with 10 wickets in 7 matches at a strike rate of 16.2. He chokes the opposition batsmen in the middle overs creating pressure from one end.

4. KL RAHUL (Kings XI Punjab)

KL Rahul has been the highest scorer of the two previous editions of the IPL (combined) and has continued to amass runs in IPL 2020 as well. He is the leading run-getter of the tournament with 387 runs in 7 innings including one hundred and three fifties.

5. CHRIS GAYLE (Kings XI Punjab)

The Universe Boss is regarded as the most sought after T20 batsman in the history of the format and will be raring to go in his first match of the tournament. Gayle has an aggregate of 4484 runs in 124 IPL innings at an average of 41.13 and strike rate of 151.02 including 6 hundreds.

