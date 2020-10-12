- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head to Head
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on Monday (October 12)
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on Monday (October 12).
The two sides have won four of their six games with KKR ahead of RCB on net run rate but inconsistency in batting has been an issue for both the teams.
KKR are placed third in the standings and the two-time champions will be going all out for a victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after registering two back-to-back wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.
RCB vs KKR head-to-head
Total matches: 24
RCB: 10
KKR: 14
No result: 0
KKR have a slightly superior record against RCB, having beaten them 14 times in the past compared to RCB winning this encounter on 10 seperate occasions.
The two teams won a match each in the previous season. KKR managed to chase down 206 in the first encounter of the 2019 season but it was RCB who won the second match by successfully defending 213.
Interestingly, the two teams had faced off at Sharjah in 2014 when the initial leg of the IPL was held in UAE. KKR had emerged winners by 2 runs in what was a thrilling encounter.
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.
