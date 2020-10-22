IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-Takers From Both Sides

With an impeccable spell by Mohammad Siraj, RCB was phenomenal with their bowling, the match ended up being a one sided affair

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday won their seventh game in IPL 2020. The Virat Kohli-led side currently stands at the second spot in the standings. Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 39th clash of IPL 2020 beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Eoin Morgan, the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, won the toss and chose to bat first. When Kolkata came to bat, what happened was shocking. KKR batsmen were struggling against RCB bowlers. They started losing wickets too early and none of their batsmen, barring Morgan, could manage to spend some time on the crease. KKR‘s openers Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi scored just one run each before returning to the pavilion. Nitish Rana got out without even opening his account.

ALSO READ:IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj's Record-breaking Spell Sets Up Comfortable RCB Win Over KKR

Tom Banton and Dinesh Karthik also gave away their wickets without making much contribution with the bat. Morgan tried to take his side to a respectable total, but he got out after scoring 30 runs. Then, towards the end of the innings, Lockie Ferguson helped KKR put up 84 runs on the scoreboard.

ALSO READ:IPL 2020: RCB Bowlers Did Well, Maybe We Shouldn't Have Batted First, Says Eoin Morgan

RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch tried to finish the game on their own, but both the batsmen got out after making a small partnership. Padikkal got run out at 25, while Finch gave away his wicket after making 16 runs. Finally, Gurkeerat Singh and Kohli completed the task. Singh scored 21 (not out) off 26 balls and Kohli made 18 (not out) off 17 deliveries.

Highest run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders

Eoin Morgan made 30 runs in 34 deliveries at a strike rate of 88.24. In his innings, he hit three boundaries and one six.

Highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders

Lockie Ferguson picked one wicket. He was hit for 17 runs in four overs. His economy was 4.25.

Highest run scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal scored 25 runs off 17 balls at a strike rate of 147.06. He smashed three boundaries.

Highest wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets for his side and even bowled two maiden overs. He conceded just eight runs in four overs with an economy of two.