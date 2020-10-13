IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Highest Run Scorers And Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Royal Challengers Bangalore seems to be in a strong position in IPL 2020 as the Virat Kohli-led team won its fifth match

Royal Challengers Bangalore seems to be in a strong position in IPL 2020 as the Virat Kohli-led team won its fifth match of the season on Monday. They have played seven games so far in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

RCB in the 28thmatch of IPL 2020 defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs.

ALSO READ: AB De Villiers, Chahal-Sundar Duo Hand RCB Massive Win against KKR

Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal provided a strong foundation to their side by charging KKR bowlers in the early overs. Finch scored 47 runs off 37 balls, while Padikkal made 32 off 23 deliveries.

ALSO READ: RCB vs KKR at Sharjah, Highlights: As it Happened

Then, Kohli and AB de Villiers stitched a strong partnership, taking their team to a total of 194. The two stayed on the crease till the 20th over. While the RCB skipper kept rotating the strike from one end, de Villers yesterday again switched on his hitting mode. The South African smashed 73 (not out) runs in 33 deliveries and Kohli made 33 (not out) runs off 28 balls.

In yesterday’s game, RCB bowlers also gave one of their performances, giving a hard time to KKR batsmen. They did not let any Kolkata batsmen to settle on crease for long. Kolkata’s eight out of 11 players scored below 10 runs. Shubman Gill was the only batsman who tried to put up a fight, scoring 34 off 25 balls.

Except him, only Andre Russell and Rahul Tripathi managed to cross the 10-run mark. Russell hit 16 runs in 10 deliveries and Tripathi made 16 in 22 balls. Chasing the target of 195, KKR could only score 112 at the loss of nine wickets.

Highest run scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore

AB de Villiers made 73 (not out) runs in 33 balls at a strike rate of 221.21. He smashed five boundaries and six sixes. He was also adjudged player of the match.

Highest wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chris Morris and Washington Sundar picked two wickets each for their side. Morris conceded 17 runs in four overs with an economy of 4.25, while Sundar gave away 20 runs with an economy of five.

Highest run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill scored 34 off 25 balls at a strike rate of 136. In his innings, he hit three fours and a six.

Highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders

Prasidh Krishna and Andre Russell took one wicket each. Krishna was hit four 42 runs in four overs with an economy of 10.50, while Russell gave away 51 runs in four overs with an economy of 12.75.