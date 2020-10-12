IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Key Battles

Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 12th of October.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 12th of October. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

Both, RCB and KKR have won 4 of their first 6 matches. We look at some of the key match-ups. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)

1. Virat Kohli (RCB) vs Sunil Narine (KKR)

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 90 off 52 deliveries against CSK in Dubai. He is the highest run getter in the history of the IPL with 5,635 runs in 175 innings at a strike rate of 131.5 – his exploits include 5 hundreds and 38 fifties. He could be up against the crafty off-spinner from KKR, Sunil Narine, in the middle overs.

Narine is the third most restrictive spinner in the history of the IPL with an economy rate of just 6.74! He has however been completely out of form in IPL 2020, both with the bat and ball. He has just scored 44 runs in 5 innings and also not looked very potent with the ball picking just 5 wickets in 6 matches conceding just above 8 an over.

Their battle could define the outcome of the match.

2. Yuzvendara Chahal (RCB) vs Shubman Gill (KKR)

Yuzvendra Chahal is RCB’s highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 with 6 wickets at under 8 an over. He controls the flow of runs in the middle overs and chokes the opposition batsmen. Shubman Gill has been the in-form batsman for KKR in IPL 2020. He has already aggregated 220 runs in 6 matches and is the most likely to play the role of the anchor. Will Gill be able to milk Chahal or will the leg spinner have the final word?

3. AB de Villiers (RCB) vs Pat Cummins (KKR)

AB de Villiers has given two fine performances with the bat for RCB in IPL 2020. The most striking parameter is his phenomenal strike in the tournament of 172.22. His battle with ace speedster, Pat Cummins will be intriguing to watch. The Australian has not had the best of tournaments but is widely regarded as one of the most lethal and talented pacers in the world.