IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will confront each other in the 28th match of the league.

Fighting neck to neck in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will confront each other in the 28th match of the league.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

In the last three matches, KKR have lost one and won two matches, albeit with a close margin. In their last match with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), KKR won only by two runs.

On the other hand, RCB were able to dominate Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match on October 10 and won by 37 runs.

ALSO WATCH: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag's Sensational Partnership and a Unique 'Bihu' Celebration

The IPL 2020 points table ranks KKR and RCB at third and fourth position, respectively. Both the teams have won four matches so far and have eight points on the table, however, KKR are leading with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.017 while NRR of RCB is -0.820.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match will be played on October 12.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What will be the timing of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

IPL 2020 match between RCB and KKR will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

ALSO READ: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Key Battles

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.