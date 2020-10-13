IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Talkings Points

Here are the major talking points from the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered their 3rd win in 4 IPL 2020 matches with an emphatic 82-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah on Monday (October 12). [IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE]

The decisive nature of the win bodes well for the Virat Kohli-led side, who currently sit third in the IPL table with 10 points. For the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR, the loss serves up more questions that will need to be answered as the tournament wears on.

Here are the major talking points from the match between RCB and KKR.

After Kohli, Now Mr. 360 Shows His Best

Ab de Villiers had started the tournament well for RCB, having scored two half-centuries in the first three games. Yet his unbeaten 73 against KKR felt like the most ABD innings ever, wherein he simply smacked the ball to all parts of the ground regardless of the bowler or the conditions of play.

De Villiers may be getting up there in age but he remains capable of single-handedly changing the course of the game when in form. He did just that at Sharjah, as RCB were moving along at a slower pace before the former Proteas captain exploded to life and helped the side set what proved to be an unchaseable target.

RCB's Balance Bodes Well for Future

One of RCB's biggest shortcomings in recent years has been an over-reliance on their star players. However, while it was Kohli and De Villiers who came to the party against KKR, the likes of Chris Morris, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar would no doubt have helped the side set a decent target should either of the two stars posted a lower score.

Morris and Washington chipped in with the ball in the second innings and the current RCB starting XI is one of the most balanced sides they have put out in a while. Whisper it for now but this very much looks like a side that could go all the way.

Demoting Tripathi Doesn't Work

Young England batsman Tom Banton made his IPL debut on Monday and despite playing in his preferred opening slot, failed to show the kind of power hitting he is known for in domestic circles.

Part of that was down to the slow nature of the pitch. In retrospect, saving him for the middle order and using Rahul Tripathi - who has shown the ability to score freely on even slow tracks - at the top of the order would have maybe worked better for the Knights.