IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 12th of October.

Both, RCB and KKR have won 4 of their first 6 matches.

We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

1. Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli displayed his class with an unbeaten 90 off 52 deliveries against CSK in Dubai. His innings was the difference between the two sides. The Indian captain is the highest run getter in the history of the IPL with 5,635 runs in 175 innings at a strike rate of 131.5 – his exploits include 5 hundreds and 38 fifties.

2. Yuzvendara Chahal (RCB)

Yuzvendra Chahal is RCB’s highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020. The leg spinner has picked 9 wickets in 6 innings at a strike rate of 15.3 and economy rate of 7.78. He controls the flow of the match in the middle overs for RCB choking the opposition batsmen keeping a tight leash on them.

3. AB de Villiers (RCB)

AB de Villiers has given two fine performances with the bat for RCB in IPL 2020. The most striking parameter is his phenomenal strike in the tournament of 172.22. He plays the role of the aggressor and playmaker in the middle overs for his franchise.

4. Shubman Gill (KKR)

Shubman Gill has been the in-form batsman for KKR in IPL 2020. He has already aggregated 220 runs in 6 matches and is playing the role of the anchor and accumulator as his strike rate of 117.02 indicates. He has scored two fine fifties in the tournament so far.

5. SUNIL NARINE (KKR)

Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for KKR in the IPL with 127 wickets in 115 innings. He is the third most restrictive spinner in the history of the IPL with an economy rate of just 6.74! He has picked 6 four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul in his IPL career. Narine has however, been completely out of form in IPL 2020, both with the bat and ball. He has just scored 44 runs in 5 innings and also not looked very potent with the ball picking just 5 wickets in 6 matches conceding just above 8 an over. But he would be desperate to make amends in the second half of the tournament.