IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Head-to-head Record, Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 25 times in the Indian Premier League so far and the Mumbai-based team leads the head-towhead record by 16-9 victories.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 28, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
Reigning champions Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.
Though Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore is yet to win an IPL title, the side has often given former champions a run for their money. The battle between these two teams has also yielded great entertainment. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the Indian Premier League, let’s take a look at their head-to-head record.
Overall Head-to-Head Record: (25 matches- MI 16 | RCB 9)
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far and the four-time champion Mumbai leads by a huge margin of 16-9 victories.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
The Mumbai-based team has dominated the tie with Bangalore in the recent past, winning four of the last five matches.
Last 5 matches
MI won by 5 wickets
MI won by 6 runs
RCB won by 14 runs
MI won by 46 runs
MI won by 5 wickets
Last encounter:
Mumbai Indians defeated the Royal Challengers of Bangalore by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB, batting first, set a target of 172 for the hosts. AB de Villiers top-scored with 75, while Mooen Ali hit 50. Mumbai chased down the target in 19 overs. Quinton de Kock got the host off to a strong start as he scored 40 and put on 70 runs with Rohit Sharma (28) for the first wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal and Moeen Ali pulled things back by claiming two wickets each before Hardik Pandya applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 16-ball 37.
Last meeting in the UAE:
The two teams met at the Dubai International Stadium, where Royal Challengers Bangalore (116/3 in 17.3 overs) beat Mumbai Indians (115/9 in 20 overs) by 6 wickets.
Interestingly, Mumbai Indians lost all its five matches and could not win a single match in the UAE.
Top Performers:
Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.
Leading run-getters
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (683)
Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (475)
Highest Score in an innings
Royal Challengers Bangalore: ABD (133*)
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (94)
Most Wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Vinay Kumar (12)
Mumbai Indians: Harbhajan Singh (22)
Best Bowling Figures
Royal Challengers Bangalore:Samuel Badree (4/9)
Mumbai Indians: Dilhara Fernando (4/18)
Highest Innings Total
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 235/1
Mumbai Indians: 213/6
