IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-takers From Both Sides

Mumbai Indians have again made it to the top of the IPL 2020 points table by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in the 48th match of IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians have again made it to the top of the IPL 2020 points table by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in the 48th match of IPL 2020. Kieron Pollard-led Mumbai have 12 games so far in this season, and out of which they have emerged victorious in eight. On the other hand, RCB, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, are placed at the second spot in the standings. They have won seven of the 12 fixtures they have played as of now in IPL 2020.

Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl. RCB got off to a good start as their both openers, Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe, started hitting from the first over. However, Philippe got out after scoring 33 in 24 balls. Padikkal kept the scoreboard moving one from end, but wickets kept falling at regular intervals. On Wednesday, neither Kohli nor AB de Villiers performed with the bat. The skipper gave away his wicket at the individual score of nine and de Villiers returned to the pavilion after making 15 runs. Padikkal had scored 74 before Jasprit Bumrah sent him to the dug-out. Towards the end of the innings, Gurkeerat Singh and Washington hit a few boundaries, taking their side to 164.

When Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan came to open the innings for Mumbai, they seemed prepared to deal in boundaries and sixes. But, Mohammed Siraj sent de Kock to the pavilion at the individual score of 18. Kishan also got out sometime later after making 25 runs. Suryakumar Yadav, who came to bat at number three, single-handedly helped his side chase the target of 165. He smashed 79 (not out) off 43 deliveries.

Highest run scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal made 74 off 45 balls at a strike rate of 164.44. He hit 12 fours and a six in his innings.

Highest wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets each for their side. Siraj was hit for 28 runs in 3.1 overs. His economy was 8.84. On the other hand, Chahal conceded 37 runs in four overs with an economy of 9.25.

Highest run scorer for Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav hit 79 runs in 43 deliveries at a strike rate of 183.72. He smashed 10 fours and three sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah clinched three wickets. He gave 14 runs in four overs with an economy of 3.5. He also bowled a maiden over.