IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Preview - RCB Back to Old Issues, MI Seek Momentum

It's time for the biggie! Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma. AB de Villiers vs Quinton de Kock. Jasprit Bumrah vs... never mind. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians take on each other in the third game for both sides on Monday at Dubai. Both RCB and MI have won and lost one match each.

While RCB started the campaign with a win, they suffered a major loss to Kings XI Punjab in their next game. MI started with a loss to CSK and bounced back in style against KKR. It's Rohit Sharma's men who have all the momentum going into the match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB are heading back to their old issues: overly dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, and poor death bowling. The victory in the first match - made possible by a terrible collapse by Sunrisers Hyderabad - meant RCB went to their game against KXIP with an unchanged XI. That cost them big. They now have issues with Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav, who have both been expensive. While de Villiers scored a half-century in the first game, Kohli is yet to get going. If he does, it will wash away most of RCB's problems.

RCB also have to utilise their options better. Washington Sundar is a prime example. The off-spinner bowled 2 overs for 13 runs in the last match but was taken off the attack only for Umesh to come and bowl a 20-run over. It's unlikely that RCB will stick to the same bowling line up this game as well. They've got to bring in some variety with perhaps Adam Zampa or Isuru Udana in place of Steyn, while they have the option of Mohammed Siraj for Umesh. Given Chris Morris isn't fully fit yet, RCB will have to look to others to find their balance. The bowling, for now, is heavily reliant on Yuzvendra Chahal.

They're playing in the same venue in which they conceded 206 runs to KXIP. The batsmen were under pressure from the beginning and perished playing attacking strokes. It's unlikely that they'll tinker with the batting so early, unless AB de Villiers keeps wickets and Moeen Ali comes in place of Josh Phillipe.

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Phillipe (w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini

Mumbai Indians

A champion side like MI cannot lose for too long. That was evident in the way they bounced back in the second game against KKR, winning by 49 runs. The victory was led by their captain Rohit who made 80 off 54, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya supporting him. The bowling was spot on, with each of their four frontline bowlers picking up two wickets each.

The fact that Mumbai have multiple all-rounders means they can avoid using Hardik as a bowler, giving his back more rest. They've got absolutely nothing to change in their side, and now is the time they'd be aiming to go for more momentum.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 10

WHEN: September 28, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Bench

MI Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson