IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - the Key Battles

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2020 match on Monday in Dubai. The two teams have plenty of star players, and we look at some of the interesting match ups.

1. Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah

The pacer has got the better of the Indian captain in the past and will be looking for a repeat. Rohit Sharma is known for smart utilisation of his bowling options, and we can expect Bumrah to come in when Kohli does. Bumrah is fresh off a good spell against KKR, where he got both Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in an over with his variations.

However, Bumrah was also hit around the park by Pat Cummins in the same match. Cummins smashed Bumrah for four sixes in a 26-run over. Ambati Rayudu too had taken the attack to Bumrah in the first match successfully, showing it's not impossible to attack Bumrah. If Kohli, and AB de Villiers, get going, we could be in for an interesting duel.

2. Rohit Sharma vs Yuzvendra Chahal

They're best of friends off the field, but that wouldn't come in the way of a fierce battle on the field. Chahal is the man in form for RCB. His three-wicket haul triggered a collapse for SRH leading them to victory in the first game. Even when KXIP were in the middle of a carnage, Chahal bowled a spell of 4-0-25-1. KXIP basically did what SRH didn't - play out Chahal, target the rest.

Rohit too is in form, fresh off a Man of the Match performance against KKR. He has an issue with leg-spinners though, and it will be interesting to see how he goes against Chahal. Can he take him on successfully? Or will he go the KL Rahul way - be safe and target the rest.

3. Boult & Pattinson vs Devdutt Padikkal

The young Karnataka batsman began with a half-century on debut against SRH. He was at his fluent best, scoring freely on both sides of the wicket. In just 1 game, he showed signs that he could be the long-term stable opener that RCB need. However, he was undone by a sharp short ball by Sheldon Cottrell in the next game in the very first over. SRH didn't have a hit-the-deck pacer, but KXIP sure did. The dismissal showed a hint of weakness that he was late on the short ball.

Trent Boult and James Pattinson would have noted that. Both are in superb rhythm, particularly with the new ball. In MI's previous match, Boult got Shubman Gill with a short ball while Pattinson dismissed Sunil Narine. The duo will, for sure, be aiming for Padikkal's ribs when they face him.