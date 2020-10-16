IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

We look at 5 players who can have the maximum impact when RCB take on RR in Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 17th of October. While RCB might have lost their last game to KXIP, they still are at third position in the league table with 10 points. Meanwhile Royals had a lukewarm season. They won the close game against SRH and when it looked like they can turn things around this season, they one again lost their game against Delhi Capitals. We look at 5 players who can have the maximum impact in the match.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Virat Kohli: For the first time this season it looks like King Kohli is getting back into the groove. After a solid 90 runs against Chennai Super Kings, Kohli looked solid during his 33-run knock against KKR. Even when the last time these two teams met, Kohli anchored the chase with a sublime 71. It is precisely at this point, Kohli seemed to have regained his mojo.

AB de Villiers: If Ab can get going, then as an opposition captain you are in real trouble. He might not have batted well against KXIP but Against KKR he was at his best smashing 73 off just 33 balls. No wonders fans were unhappy with Virat's decision to hold him back against Punjab.

Rahul Tewatia: Tewatia might have made a name for himself with that knock against Punjab but it was in the tight game against SRH in Dubai that he really showed what he is made of. Tewatia, just like MSD, can be extremely calculative and take the game deep. Till the point he is at the crease, no total is safe as the Haryana lad has tremendous bat speed which comes to his aid when ever the required rate goes above 12.

Jofra Archer: Archer has a plain and simple bowling action and yet he can generate speeds upto 150 kmph. He can bowl bouncers, he can bowl the cutters and he can castle the batsman with his in-cutters as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal is Virat Kohli's go-to man. Whenever RCB looks to get a breakthrough, on most occasions it is Chahal who gets things done. He can be extremely classy and can be extremely uncanny with his slow pace.