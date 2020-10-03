IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals – Top Players to Watch Out For

Rajasthan Royals suffered their first defeat in the tournament and that was largely because of the failure of their top-three batsmen. On Saturday they face the Royal Challengers Bangalore who are coming fresh from a win. As usual, there are a set of players who hold the key for both the teams. Cricketnext takes a look at such names:

Rajasthan Royals suffered their first defeat in the tournament and that was largely because of the failure of their top-three batsmen. On Saturday they face the Royal Challengers Bangalore who are coming fresh from a win. As usual, there are a set of players who hold the key for both the teams. Cricketnext takes a look at such names.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Steve Smith

Smith has been a hit at the top of the order for Rajasthan, and the onus will be on him once again to deliver the goods. He has 122 in three matches until now. He would be looking to get a big fifty against Virat Kohli and team.

Rahul Tewatia

Tewatia has been in top form for the Royals, be it batting or bowling. He needs to chip in, in both the departments to take his side home. He has taken four wickets till now and scored 77 runs, including a fifty.

Virat Kohli Shares Picture With AB de Villiers, Says, ‘Special Thing About Sports Is Friendship’

Washington Sundar

Even though he has bagged only one wicket in the tournament so far, he has been very economical. He can bowl during any situation of the match and tie up runs from one end. He can be useful with the bat too, if used at the middle order. His role in the team is clear though, contain runs.

Virat Kohli

It has been a shocker of a season for Kohli -- and has scored 18 runs in three games. Despite that, he is the most crucial man for the RCB. If he can get to a fifty in the match, he will regain his confidence to well in the tournament.