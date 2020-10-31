IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 Interesting Numbers That Define the Rivalry

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 31st of October.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, with 7 wins from 12 matches, are at number 2 on the points table and need a win to qualify for the playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are at number 7 with 7 losses from 12 matches and need to win their remaining two matches to qualify.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

We look at 10 interesting numbers which define the rivalry between the two teams.

568: The Highest Aggregate in RCB-SRH Encounters

David Warner has scored 568 runs for SRH against RCB in the IPL. His standout innings (100 off 55 balls) helped SRH post 231 for 2 in Hyderabad in 2019. Warner also smashed 57 off just 27 deliveries in a successful 166-run chase against RCB in Bengaluru in 2015.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

231/2: The Highest Score by SRH in the IPL

SRH posted a record total of 231 for 2 against RCB in Hyderabad in 2019 - it remains the highest score by SRH in the IPL.

114 & 100*: The second instance in IPL History when Two Batsmen Recorded Hundreds in the Same Innings

Jonny Bairstow (114 off 56 balls) and David Warner (100 not out off 55 balls) registered hundreds in the same innings as SRH posted 231 for 2 in Hyderabad in 2019. It is only the second instance in the IPL (Viart Kohli and AB de Villiers did it against Gujarat Lions in 2016) and the fourth-overall in any T20 match anywhere in the world where two batsmen have scored hundreds in the same innings!

185: The Highest First Wicket Partnership in IPL History

Another record from the match in Hyderabad in 2019! Jonny Bairstow and David Warner added 185 runs for the opening-wicket. It remains the highest partnership for the first-wicket and the sixth-highest overall in the IPL.

Also Read: Chris Gayle Admits He Would Like An IPL Trophy Under His Belt

118: The Largest Margin of Victory in a SRH-RCB Encounter

Yet another record from the match in Hyderabad in 2019! RCB were routed for 113 - their lowest total against the Sunrisers - in reply to the latter's 231 for 2.

350: The Highest Strike Rate (min. 30 runs) in an Innings in a SRH-RCB Encounter

Opening the innings for RCB, Chris Gayle smashed 35 off just 10 deliveries helping his team chase down a revised target of 81 within 6 overs in Hyderabad in 2015. Sarfaraz Khan matched the feat when he also blasted an unbeaten 35 off 10 deliveries for RCB in Bengaluru in 2016.

130: The Team Totals in the Only Tied Match between RCB and SRH

RCB and SRH played out a tie in Hyderabad in 2013. Batting first, RCB struggled to register 130 for 8 in their allotted overs. In a bizarre scorecard, only Virat Kohli (46) and Moises Henriques (44) registered double-digit scores. SRH also did not have it easy in the chase and despite an unbeaten 44 from Hanuma Vihari, could not manage to surpass the RCB total ending with 130 for 7. R Vinay Kumar defended 7 off the final over. SRH went on to win through the Super Over.

Also Read: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Preview - Must-win Match for Both Sides

4-11: The Best Bowling Figures in a SRH-RCB Encounter

Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan returned with 4-11 in 4 overs representing SRH against RCB in Hyderabad in 2019. The off-spinner saw the back of Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube. He bowled as many as 16 dot deliveries which means that two-thirds of his balls were not scored off!

259.09: Strike Rate in the Fastest Fifty in a SRH-KXIP Encounter

Moises Henriques (SRH) hammered 57 off just 22 deliveries in Hyderabad in 2015.

130/7: The Highest 'Lowest' Score by Any Opposition Team against RCB

SRH have the distinction of posting the highest 'lowest' team total against RCB amongst all the teams participating in IPL 2020. RR's lowest score against RCB is 58, KKR - 84 for 8, Kings XI - 88, DC - 95, CSK - 112 for 8, MI - 115 for 9 and finally SRH 130 for 7.