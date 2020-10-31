IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head to Head Record

RCB, with 7 wins from 12 matches, are at number 2 on the points table and need a win to qualify for the playoffs and SRH are at number 7 with 7 losses from 12 matches and need to win their remaining two matches to qualify.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 31st of October.

RCB, with 7 wins from 12 matches, are at number 2 on the points table and need a win to qualify for the playoffs. SRH, on the other hand, are at number 7 with 7 losses from 12 matches and need to win their remaining two matches to qualify.

We look at the Head to Head record between the two teams.

Head-to-Head: (15 matches- SRH 8 | RCB 7)

SRH and RCB have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 8-7.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RCB have the edge in the recent rivalry having won the last two encounters against SRH. They also hold a 3-2 advantage in the last five matches.

Last 5 matches

RCB won by 10 runs

RCB won by 4 wickets

SRH won by 118 runs

RCB won by 14 runs

SRH won by 5 runs

Last encounter:

Yuzvendra Chahal's brilliant leg-spin bowling led RCB's fightback and derailed what looked like an easy SRH chase in Dubai. Set a target of 164, SRH had moved to 89 for 1 in the 12th over before Chahal saw the back of Manish Pandey. He then cleaned up Jonny Bairstow in the 16th over before going through the defenses of Vijay Shankar off the first delivery he faced in the innings. SRH collapsed under pressure and were bowled out for 153 handing RCB a 10-run victory.

Last encounter in 2019:

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Kane Williamson’s 70 guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to 175/7 after 20 overs. Washington Sundar picked up three wickets for RCB. In response, RCB chased down the target with four balls to spare. Shimron Hetmyer (75) and Gurkeerat Singh (65) stitched a 144-run partnership for the fourth wicket to guide the home side over the line.

Leading run-getters

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (568)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (518)

Highest Score in an innings

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (114)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (93*)

Most Wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (14)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (13)

Best Bowling Figures

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mohammad Nabi (4/1)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (3/18)

Highest Innings Total:Sunrisers Hyderabad: 231/2

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 227/4​