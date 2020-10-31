IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad---Key Battles

Ahead of RCB's clash against SRH, we take a look at the key battles that are ahead of us.

RCB will be up against SRH in the Indian Premier League Fixture in Sharjah. While RCB had a tense finish against Mumbai Indians, they still failed to seal the deal. Meanwhile SRH steamrolled Delhi Capitals and they would hope to maintain the winning run.We look at the Key Battles:

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Wriddhiman Saha vs Navdeep Saini: Saha played his first game of the season and made an instant impact. Playing against Delhi Capitals, Saha took his time and once his fellow opener Warner departed, he held the game from the scruff of its neck. He smashed 87 runs in 45 balls. SRH would expect that Saha keeps shining at the top of the order. Meanwhile Saini will be Kohli’s go-to man in case Saha fires. Saini can be very good with his Yorkers and can bail RCB out.

AB de Villiers vs Rashid Khan: Meanwhile one of the most loved guys at RCB, AB de Villiers can enthrall the crowd with his 360-degree skills. He is one of those who can take an inch, if you give him a foot. Rashid Khan has been in some serious form and he has all the tricks up his sleeves to stop ABD in his stride.

Devdutt Padikkal vs T Natarajan: Padikkal has been an excellent back-foot player and if he gets his eye in, he can kick in and play a long innings. Natarajan on the other hand is known as ‘yorker king’ and can bowl pinpoint Yorkers. If Padikkal gets going, Natarajan will be the man who will be summoned to counter him.