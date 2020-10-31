IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Preview - Must-win Match for Both Sides

With an IPL 2020 play-offs spot at stake, Royal Challengers Bangalore need to shrug off the disappointment of back-to-back defeats and put up a strong challenge against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

With an IPL 2020 play-offs spot at stake, Royal Challengers Bangalore need to shrug off the disappointment of two back-to-back defeats and put up a strong challenge against strong-willed Sunrisers Hyderabad when the two teams clash in Dubai on Saturday. But it would be easier said than done since SRH are brimming with confidence after their crushing win over Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings, which is the only team to be out of the reckoning, has spiced up the play-off race with their last-ball win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night.

Going by current standings, RCB are better-placed at number two and they need to win one of their remaining two games -- against SRH or DC -- to make the cut. And even if RCB lose both their matches and stay on 14 points, they can still qualify. But for that they need favourable results from other games. RCB can ill afford to lose both their last two games as it will affect their NRR , resulting in their elimination if other teams on 14 points have higher run rates.

SRH, on the other hand, have nothing to lose. Sitting on the sixth spot with 10 points from 12 games, the Hyderabad outfit need to win their remaining two matches -- against RCB and MI -- to reach 14 points to stay in the reckoning. Just winning both the games might not be enough for SRH. They would be hoping that at least one out of RCB, DC (14 points) and Kings XI Punjab (12 points) don't reach the magic figure of 16.

WHAT: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 52, IPL 2020

WHEN: 31st October, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Dubai, UAE

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team News

RCB's lower order hasn't quite been as consistently explosive as the team would like but it seems unlikely they will tinker with the starting XI. They may have lost their previous two encounters but the side have been an in-form one for most of the season.

Possible Playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

SRH encountered a winning formula against DC, with the openers going hard and the middle order finishing the job. Whether or not the tactic will be successful against RCB remains to be seen but they will regardless stick to it.

Possible Playing XI: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Head-to- Head Record – Last 5 Matches

RCB have a 3-2 head to head advantage over SRH in their last five games. Earlier this season they beat SRH by 10 runs. In 2019, SRH had beaten RCB by 119 runs after having lost the reverse fixture by 4 wickets. 2018 saw both teams notch close wins, as RCB first won by 14 runs before SRH won the reverse fixture by 5 runs.

To Watch Out For

David Warner and Virat Kohli are similar captains - both fiery characters who lead by example with the bat. The mini-battle between these two will most likely determine which team emerges victorious.