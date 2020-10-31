IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad -- Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

This IPL has been full of uncertainties, and as many as three spots are vacant in the playoffs, with six teams in contention. Saturday is expected to be a blockbuster, with Royal Challengers Bangalore squaring up against Sunrisers Hyderbad. Once again there will be a few players who will be key to their team's success. Cricketnext takes a look at players who could be instrumental in taking the team to the finish line:

Wriddhiman Saha

With an eighty plus score in his very first game of the tournament, he has raised questions, as to why he was not picked before. His swashbuckling batting was the reason, SRH romped home in their previous match against Delhi Capitals. What it means is, SRH will have the option of picking Mohammad Nabi in the team, who adds a lot of balance, and Jonny Bairtsow can sit out.

David Warner

Even after all these years, Warner is undoubtedly the most important part of the outfit. He is to SRH, what MS Dhoni is to CSK. If he scores big, and gets a partnership going, there is no way SRH can lose the match. Warner would just be hoping for the same to happen, and get some runs under his belt. Considering his consistency in previous editions, he still hasn't been at his best.

Devdutt Padikkal

Scoring over 400 runs in the debut season for RCB, is no mean task. But the 20-year-old has shown that he is hungry for more. With the playoffs berth at stake, he would like to give it his best shot. He has scored four fifties in the tournament already, and would be gunning for a big ton. If he can do that, he will certainly be on India radar too.

Mohammed Siraj

After being rewarded a berth in the Test side, he must be hungry for another top performance. He has the pace and the accuracy to trouble the opposition batsmen. RCB bowling has been an issue in the past, and his solid performance can take the team a long way in the tournament.

Yuzvendra Chahal

His contribution to team's success in the past few years, has been second to none. This year he has been consistent with his lines and has been fligthing the ball really well. Also his googly has been a big hit and batsmen have failed to pick it.