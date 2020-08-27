Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 August, 2020

2ND INN

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

109/8 (10.0)

Nicosia XI Fighters CC
v/s
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC*

107/2 (8.2)

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC need 3 runs in 10 balls at 1.8 rpo
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 August, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Eagles CTL *

0/0 (0.0)

Cyprus Eagles CTL
v/s
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC
Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Toss won by Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202019:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202013:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202016:30 IST

IPL 2020: Royals Rope in TV9 Network, RCB gets Max Insurance on Board

The channel replaces EXPO 2020 Dubai as Rajasthan Royals' front of jersey brand after the much awaited mega-event was postponed to 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI |August 27, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
Shreyas Gopal, Royals vs RCB, IPL 2019

Rajasthan Royals has roped in TV9 Bharatvarsh as their principal partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, to be held in UAE from September 19.

The channel replaces EXPO 2020 Dubai as Rajasthan Royals' front of jersey brand after the much awaited mega-event was postponed to 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have Max Life Insurance as their official life insurance partner and also apparel partners for upcoming edition.

iplipl 2020Rajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers Bangalore

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more