IPL 2020: Sanju Samson vs Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer vs Shane Watson and Other Key Battles to Watch Out as RR Face CSK

After an impressive outing in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI), the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. (IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

For the Steve Smith-captained Royals, this will be the first match of the season. Looking at CSK's close win over Mumbai, the Royals' team management would seek something extra from their players against the three-time champions that have dominated the league in almost every season.

Here we look at the key battles that will decide the outcome of the match.

Shane Watson vs Jofra Archer

Former Australia all-rounder Watson may be getting up there in terms of age but he remains a dangerous operator in the shortest format of the game, as he proved last season.

However, his start to IPL 2020 was forgettable and he will have to navigate the bounce, pace and trickery of Archer - one of the best white-ball operators in the world currently - if he is to kickstart his campaign.

Sanju Samson vs Deepak Chahar

Samson's credentials atop the order are well-known and the wicketkeeper-batsman will be banked on by the Royals to deliver strong starts on a regular basis.

In order for him to do so against CSK, he will have to negate the swing bowling of Chahar, who in recent years has become adept at both taking wickets and keeping the flow of runs tight in the powerplay overs.

Steve Smith vs Ravindra Jadeja

Smith being fit for the first match is a bonus in itself for the Royals, since the skipper had been out due to concussion-related issues after being struck on the head during training in the recently-concluded ODI series in England.

However, his weakness against left-arm orthodox spin is a glaring weakness in an otherwise well-tooled technique and in Jadeja, CSK possess one of the most efficient left-arm spinners in modern times. How Smith negates Jadeja will most likely determine how successful his stay at the crease will be.

MS Dhoni vs Jaydev Unadkat

A lot was made of the fact that the match against MI was Dhoni's first bit of cricket action since the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Any hopes of a blistering display from 'Thala' were dashed as the veteran didn't have much to do.

By contrast, Unadkat has been busy on the field in recent times and even captained Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy glory. And what better way to get the attention of selectors than by bowling well to a modern-day great.