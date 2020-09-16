- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
IPL 2020 RR Squad: Rajasthan Royals Full Player List
Here is the full list of cricketers to play for the Rajasthan Royals Squad in 13th season of the Indian Premier League 2020.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 16, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
After a highly unpredictable situation across the globe, the Indian Premier League 2020 is all set to raise the heat once again. For the second time, the tournament will be held outside India due to the ongoing Pandemic of COVID-19 in the country.
The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will kick start on September 19th. The first match will be played between the finalists of the previous season. The match will be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. The final match of the league is scheduled to be held on November 10.
The IPL 2020 will be played over a period of 53 days. The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates at three different locations – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. While 24 matches will be played in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi with the remaining 12 will be held in Sharjah.
In case of two matches in a day, the first one will start at 3:30pm IST and the evening match will be played at 7:30pm IST.
A total of eight teams will be a part of the IPL 2020 which include Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
Former Australian Captain Steve Smith will be captaining the Rajasthan Royals team for the IPL 2020, Andrew McDonald will be the coach of the team. However, for the first few matches, the team will be led by Jaydev Unadkat.
View this post on Instagram
This is you when _________ ❓ #HallaBol #RoyalsFamily #Dream11IPL
Here is how the Rajasthan Royals squad looks:
Wicketkeepers
- Anuj Rawat
- Robin Uthappa
- Sanju Samson
- Jos Buttler
Batsmen
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- David Miller
- Anuj Rawat
- Robin Uthappa
- Manan Vohra
- Riyan Parag
- Sanju Samson
- Steve Smith
- Jos Buttler
All-Rounders
- Aniruddha Joshi
- Mahipal Lomror
- Shashank Singh
- Jofra Archer
- Ben Stokes
Bowlers
- Tom Curran
- Akash Singh
- Andrew Tye
- Kartik Tyagi
- Mayank Markande
- Oshane Thomas
- Ankit Rajpoot
- Rahul Tewatia
- Shreyas Gopal
- Jaydev Unadkat
- Varun Aaron
These are the oversees player for Rajasthan Royals:
- Tom Curran (Bowler)
- Andrew Tye (Bowler)
- David Miller (Batsman)
- Jofra Archer (All-rounder)
- Steve Smith (Batsman)
- Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper and Batsman)
- Ben Stokes (All-rounder)
