IPL 2020: RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 4 Predicted XIs: Rajasthan Royals To Begin IPL Campaign Against Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Match 4, Predicted XIs:

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Rajasthan Royals, after lifting the trophy in the inaugural season, have not been able to replicate the feat, while CSK have done it on three occasions. They are only behind Mumbai Indians in this respect who have won it four times. CSK certainly come across as the stronger team of the two, given the team led by MS Dhoni has made the playoffs every single time.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE |IPL POINTS TABLE

Rajasthan will be missing Jos Butler in the first game owing to his extended quarantine period. But Steve Smith can certainly count on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, David Miller and others to bring balance in the batting order. Jofra Archer will have to play a key role on the bowling side. The Rajasthan Royals certainly have their task cut out as their opponents have already settled in and are riding high on confidence after beating the defending champion Mumbai Indians in the opening match.

MS Dhoni is likely to keep the playing XI same as the first match, with one or two changes maybe. Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu have already proven their form with their splendid innings, both scoring half centuries. They will certainly have in their minds being the top scorer right from the beginning. MS Dhoni, calm and cool as ever, with a new goatee look, will bring his experience and sharpness on the field, controlling the team from behind the wickets. It will be fantastic for the fans though, if they could enjoy some of his glorious batting, provided he gets the chance unlike the previous match.

ALSO READ: One of batsman in the world right now, Steve Smith is all set for his leadership role at RR.

The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals Possible Playing XI: David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (WK), Ben Stokes, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia Tom Curran, Jofra Archer

Chennai Super Kings Possible Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav