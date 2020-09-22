IPL 2020: RR vs CSK Match 4, Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings – September 22

Match number of 4 of Dream11 IPL 2020 will rake place on 22nd September between RR VS CSK. Steve Smith is cleared for the first match and all set to lead the team.

Chennai Super Kings, after winning their first game of the IPL 2020 against defending champions Mumbai Indians, are set to go head to head with Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2020.

The game of cricket does not depend only on players, but also on weather conditions, as they affect the pitch. If there is humidity, then bowlers find it difficult to grip the ball. On September 22, when Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will face each other at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the forecast suggests that the temperature will be around 36 degree Celsius.

But as the match progresses, the temperature is expected to come down to 32 degree Celcius. It is predicted that wind will be blowing at a speed of 7 to 9 Kmph. Humidity will be more than 60 per cent throughout the match at Sharjah.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Sharjah Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is flat and it is expected to be a high scoring game. Bowlers may find it difficult to grip the ball properly due to humid conditions.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have taken on each other in the IPL 21 times. Out of which, CSK have won 14 times and RR just seven times. The MS Dhoni-led team in the last match chased the total easily, so their batting appears to be in good form. However, it is to be seen how players of Rajasthan Royals will give fight to CSK.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Match 2

WHEN: September 22 at 7.30 pm IST

WHERE: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar