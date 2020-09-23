IPL 2020: RR vs CSK - MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Slams 3rd Umpire for Tom Curran Controversy, Deletes Social Media Posts Later

We have often seen instances where the umpire's wrong decision can make a team lost the match and vice versa. These mistakes by the umpires are often committed even though the world of cricket has got top end technology to capture even the slightest bit of the match.

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw a DRS controversy, which left CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni fuming.

During the 18th over of the match, the umpire adjudged that Tom Curran was caught behind the wicket. Deepak Chahar had bowled a short delivery which hit Curran's thigh before going behind the stumps where Dhoni caught the ball after it had already bounced once.

However, to Curran's surprise, the umpire raised his finger and Mahi was seen claiming the catch as well. Curran wanted a review but his team had already exhausted all options. The umpires, on their part, soon realised their mistake after seeing the replay and referred the third umpire.

While Dhoni expressed his displeasure over the umpires changing their minds and argued with them, the third umpire reversed the decision and allowed Curran to bat once again.

According to a report, moments after the third umpire reversed his decision, Sakshi Dhoni slammed the official in a tweet, urging them to use technology in the right way. However, she soon deleted the post from her social media page.

“If u r using the technology, then use it the right way… out is out whether its catch out or lbw…,” she wrote.

She even posted a now-deleted Instagram story where she wrote, “First time I have seen the third umpire is being referred after the player has been given out! Umpiring needs to be improved in such a prestigious tournament! Billions watching it! @iplt20”.

The match saw Sanju Samson and Steve Smith score 74 off 32 balls and 69 off 47 balls, respectively powering the Rajasthan Royals to a total of 216 runs. CSK on their part managed 200 runs with the loss of 6 wickets. The Dhoni-led team lost the match by 16 runs.