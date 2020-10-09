IPL 2020: RR VS DC Dream11 Predictions, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Delhi Capitals are in fine form this season and are comfortably sitting at the second spot with four wins out of the five matches. DC has a power-packed batting line-up of youngsters trio Shaw, Iyer and Pant have made their flourish with the bat. While the bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been sensational with the ball in the death overs.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals have had lukewarm innings so far in the current edition of the IPL 2020. RR started the season with two wins, however, Steve Smith’s team have lost the last three games on the trot. They will have to look beyond their dismal performance and regroup to move on. The Royals will look forward to bank on the likes of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler looking in decent touch, lucky for them the match against DC will be played at their favourite turf of Sharjah. With the Royals eagerly anticipating a return to Sharjah, they wouldn’t mind a morale-boosting third win in this IPL.

RR VS DC IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

RR VS DC IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

RR VS DC IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details

October 9 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings' Endless Middle Order Batting Woes

IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals captain: Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Steven Smith

IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Steven Smith , Prithvi Shaw

IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis

IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals bowlers: Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje

RR VS DC IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: Sanju Samson (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Steven Smith (c), Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat

RR VS DC IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Sandeep Lamichhane, Colin Ingram, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.