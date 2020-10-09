- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
IPL 2020: RR VS DC Dream11 Predictions, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 9, 2020, 8:20 AM IST
Delhi Capitals are in fine form this season and are comfortably sitting at the second spot with four wins out of the five matches. DC has a power-packed batting line-up of youngsters trio Shaw, Iyer and Pant have made their flourish with the bat. While the bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been sensational with the ball in the death overs.
2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals have had lukewarm innings so far in the current edition of the IPL 2020. RR started the season with two wins, however, Steve Smith’s team have lost the last three games on the trot. They will have to look beyond their dismal performance and regroup to move on. The Royals will look forward to bank on the likes of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler looking in decent touch, lucky for them the match against DC will be played at their favourite turf of Sharjah. With the Royals eagerly anticipating a return to Sharjah, they wouldn’t mind a morale-boosting third win in this IPL.
RR VS DC IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
RR VS DC IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Live Score / Scorecard
RR VS DC IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details
October 9 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals captain: Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Steven Smith
IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler
IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Steven Smith , Prithvi Shaw
IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis
IPL 2020 RR VS DC Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals bowlers: Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje
RR VS DC IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: Sanju Samson (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Steven Smith (c), Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat
RR VS DC IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Sandeep Lamichhane, Colin Ingram, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.
