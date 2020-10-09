IPL 2020: RR vs DC, Match 23 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be going head-to-head with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 23rd match of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capital game will begin at 7.30 pm.

Delhi Capitals, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, are placed at the second spot with eight points on the point table, while Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals are at the seventh place with four points in their kitty.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Delhi have won four out of five matches they have played so far in IPL 2020, while Rajasthan have only emerged victorious in two out of five fixtures.

RR, in their previous match, against Mumbai Indians were outperformed by 57 runs. Rajasthan’s batting completely collapsed as only Jos Buttler managed to score a half-century, while the rest of the players could not contribute with the bat. Jofra Archer made 24 off 11. Apart from Archer and Buttler, who scored 70 off 44, all other players could not even cross the 15-run mark. Their seven players scored less than 10 runs, while three including Archer and Buttler crossed the 10-run mark. Mahipal Lomror made 11 and Tom Curran hit 15.

On the other hand, DC registered a comprehensive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs. Delhi’s players performed with the bat as well as ball. Batting first against RCB, DC made 196 at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. When Delhi came to defend the total, their bowlers troubled Bangalore’s batsmen. Apart from Virat Kohli, RCB’s skipper, who scored 43 off 39 deliveries, no other player delivered with the bat. Even their in-form batsmen like Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch failed to make an impact.

Also Read: Twitterti Slam Kedar Jadhav for His Woeful Knock Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi and Ankit Rajpoot

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje