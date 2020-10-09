IPL 2020: RR vs DC, Match 23 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: RR vs DC, Match 23 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check RR vs DC match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC), Match 23 | Rajasthan Royals is set to face a stern challenge when they go up against Delhi Capitals in the 23rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020. DC are in fine form this season, having won four out five matches played. It is the only to have lost only one match. Even the table toppers Mumbai Indians have lost two.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

On the other hand, RR is on a three match losing streak. After winning the first two matches, they just withered away. They will have to move past the losses and look ahead to future opportunities. The tournament is still ripe and a couple of wins can bring them back in the race. Lucky for them, the upcoming match against DC will be played at Sharjah, the venue where both their victories have come.

For DC, the youngster trio – Shaw, Iyer and Pant – have really made their presence felt with the bat. In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada has been most successful with 12 wickets. The team will look to continue its successful run. A win here would take them to the top spot.

The 2008 IPL champions will have to dig deep to steal a win here. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on Friday.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) start?

The match will be played on October 9.

Also Read: Scott Styris Takes Back His Words After Kolkata Knight Riders' Superb Win Over Chennai Super Kings

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Chris Gayle Misses Place in Playing XI in Match vs SRH Due to Food Poisoning - Anil Kumble

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel