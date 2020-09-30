- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
HYD
DEL147/7(20.0) RR 8.1
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
BLR
MUM201/5(20.0) RR 10.05
Bangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: RR vs KKR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
RR vs KKR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RR vs KKR Dream11 Best Picks / RR vs KKR Dream11 Captain / RR vs KKR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 30, 2020, 9:48 AM IST
The manner in which Rajasthan Royals are playing in the IPL 2020 reminds many of the first edition of the tournament, when they lifted the trophy. They have won two out of two matches played against strong teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. They scored 200 plus in both. In their last match, they chased a target of 224, a record in IPL, with three balls to spare.
On paper, they are clearly the stronger team and Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bring on their A game if they are to have any shot at victory here. Having lost their first match against Mumbai Indians, they did bounce back to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game. But SRH lies at the bottom of the table, while RR is Number 2, behind Delhi Capitals only due to marginal difference in the run rate. KKR will have to do better with the bat.
RR vs KKR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming
All matches of IPL 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.
RR vs KKR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live Score / Scorecard
RR vs KKR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Match Details
September 30 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders captain: Sanju Samson
IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain: Shubman Gill
IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan
IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounders: Andre Russell, Rahul Tewatia,
IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers: Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav
RR vs KKR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (WK), Ben Stokes, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer
RR vs KKR IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier
