IPL 2020: RR vs KKR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The manner in which Rajasthan Royals are playing in the IPL 2020 reminds many of the first edition of the tournament, when they lifted the trophy. They have won two out of two matches played against strong teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. They scored 200 plus in both. In their last match, they chased a target of 224, a record in IPL, with three balls to spare.

On paper, they are clearly the stronger team and Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bring on their A game if they are to have any shot at victory here. Having lost their first match against Mumbai Indians, they did bounce back to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game. But SRH lies at the bottom of the table, while RR is Number 2, behind Delhi Capitals only due to marginal difference in the run rate. KKR will have to do better with the bat.

September 30 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders captain: Sanju Samson

IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain: Shubman Gill

IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan

IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounders: Andre Russell, Rahul Tewatia,

IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers: Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav

RR vs KKR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (WK), Ben Stokes, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer

RR vs KKR IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier