IPL 2020: RR vs KKR, Match 12 - Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

RR vs KKR, IPL 2020, Match 12: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Another high scoring match is on the cards when KKR take on the undefeated Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Currently on the winning streak, Rajasthan Royals will square it off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, September 30 in the Match 12 of the IPL season 13. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai Weather Forecast

It will be hot and dry weather with very low chance of precipitation when Rajasthan Royals clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 29 degrees. The humidity will likely be around 34 per cent with a wind speed of about 19 km per hour. Another high scoring match is on the cards.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai Pitch Report

This will be the sixth match out of the total 12 being played here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. But coincidentally, it will be the first for both the teams – Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the last five matches, we have seen some high scoring ones as the pitch certainly favours the batsmen. Interestingly, both the ties and subsequently, the Super Overs, have happened at this venue.

Spinners will have to maintain extreme accuracy with their line and length, as any slip up will hardly go unpunished. But KKR’s Sunil Narine probably does not need any lessons in bowling discipline and could prove to be the key player for their side. RR will likely be relying on their hard hitters to dominate the proceedings. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith could do serious damage with the bat. Batting first would be the preferable choice here.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

WHEN: September 30 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/