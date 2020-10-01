IPL 2020: RR vs KKR Talking Points - A Perfect Day for KKR's Young Guns

Rajasthan Royals tasted their first defeat of IPL 2020 when Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed them by 37 runs in Dubai on Wednesday. From Shubman Gill's consistency with the bat to Rajasthan's collapse, the game had plenty of moments. Here are some highlights.

Rajasthan Royals tasted their first defeat of IPL 2020 when Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed them by 37 runs in Dubai on Wednesday. From Shubman Gill's consistency with the bat to Rajasthan's collapse, the game had plenty of moments. Here are some highlights.

Shubman Gill's consistency

Gill came into the match with an unbeaten 70 off 62 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match. He took the form forward with another neat display of batting, top scoring for KKR with 47 off 34 opening the batting.

Gill's partner Sunil Narine struggled to give the team a quick start, for which he's promoted up the order. However, Gill took over that role to ease the pressure. There weren't any fancy strokes, but just neat batting kept Gill going. He was confident against the spin of Shreyas Gopal, hitting down the ground for boundaries.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Gill was three away from a half-century when he fell to Jofra Archer, a leding edge popping back to the bowler.

Archer's spell

Pace and bounce. Archer was the weapon RR trusted against Sunil Narine early on. He troubled the batsman in the two balls he bowled to him, but Smith held Archer back for the KKR middle order.

With KKR promoting Andre Russell to No. 4, Smith turned to Archer in the 12th over. He didn't disappoint. Archer dismissed Gill and Dinesh Karthik with the first balls of his second and third overs, denting KKR's batting. After three overs, his spell read: 3-0-4-2. Morgan could have had three wickets but Tom Curran dropped Eoin Morgan in the deep at the end of the 17th over - a drop that woudl prove costly. Nevertheless, Archer ended with 4-0-18-2.

ALSO READ: Mavi, Nagarkoti Lead KKR Charge in Comprehensive Win Against Royals

Pat Cummins vs Steve Smith

The Australian battle would set up the chase, whichever way it went. As things turned out, it was Cummins who won the battle easily. Smith kept slogging across in the second over and missed a couple before nicking one to the keeper. Smith falling for 3 off 7 meant RR never got any momentum into their chase.

"It wasn't a great battle," Smith said in jest after the game. "He won it easily. I spoke to him now and he said you smack those in the nets, sometimes you just get a good one."

KKR's Youngsters take over

Shivam Mavi - 2 for 20 from 4 overs. Kamlesh Nagarkoti - 2 for 13 from 2 overs. Varun Chakravarthy - 2 for 25 from 4 overs.

It was a perfect day out for KKR's young guns with the ball. Mavi set the tone, dismissing dangermen Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. Once the heart of the RR batting was done, Nagarkoti took over dismissing Robin Uthappa with his first ball and then Riyan Parag, his former under-19 teammate. That left RR 42 for 5, which meant the game was a one-way battle.

Even Rahul Tewatia could not change that! KKR turned to the mystery spin of Varun for the lower order, and he didn't disappoint picking up a couple of wickets. It included the scalp of Archer, who was caught stunningly in the deep by Nagarkoti diving full stretch.