IPL 2020: RR vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The IPL 2020 match number 9 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. Here presented to you is the Dream11 prediction and fantasy tips.

Rajasthan Royals are going to face Kings XI Punjab in an IPL 2020 match on September 27 in Sharjah. The ninth match of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will commence at 7.30 pm IST. In the last outing, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs whereas Kings XI Punjab also kept a clean sheet with a 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have played against each other in the Indian Premier League 19 times. Out of which, RR have won 10 games and Kings XI have emerged victorious on seven matches. Both the teams are on two points at the moment and will look to join Delhi Capitals at the top of the table on four points with a win in Sunday’s match.

September 27 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sharjah

IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab captain: KL Rahul

IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab vice-captain: Jos Buttler

IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab batsmen: Steve Smith, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Robin Uthappa

IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab all-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Jofra Archer

IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal

Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jaydev Unadkat and Rahul Tewatia.

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: KL Rahul (C and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami and Sheldon Cotterell