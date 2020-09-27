IPL 2020: RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020, Match 9 – Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

This will be the second game of IPL-13 that will be played in Sharjah. The first match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals turned out to be a big-scoring.

RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020, Match 9: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report:

Rajasthan Royals managed to stun IPL-12 runners-up Chennai Super Kings in their first game of the tournament in Sharjah. Unlike, Kings XI Punjab who are yet to play a game in Sharjah, Rajasthan will be well aware of the conditions here as well as the small boundaries at this stadium.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Sharjah Weather Forecast

The maximum temperature in Sharjah is expected to be around 37 degrees celsius and the minimum hovering around 27 degrees on Sunday. In addition to this, a windspeed of around 19 km/hr is also expected. The hot and humid weather will trouble the players. Both sides will do well to keep themselves hydrated throughout the game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Sharjah Pitch Report

This will be the second game of IPL-13 that will be played in Sharjah. The first match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals turned out to be a big-scoring.

There were plenty of sixes from both sides with Sharjah having some of the smallest boundaries among the three venues in the United Arab Emirates. A total of 33 sixes were hit by both sides in the last game with Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson leading the way with 9 maximums followed by Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings, who hit seven sixes.

The pitch is expected to be a flat once again and bowlers from both sides will need to manage their line and length with precision to avoid going the distance. Kings XI Punjab have played both their opening two games in Dubai and will be at a slight disadvantage as compared to Rajasthan Royals, who have had a taste of this venue.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

WHEN: September 27 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Sharjah

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar