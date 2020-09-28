IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Run Scorers And Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Mayank Agarwal was the highest scorer from his team and for the match. He made 106 in 50 deliveries at a strike rate of 212. In his innings, he smashed 10 fours and seven sixes.

Rajasthan Royals took on Kings XI Punjab in an IPL 2020 clash on Sunday. Steven Smith led-Rajasthan Royals outperformed Kings XI Punjab by four wickets.Smith won the toss and decided to bowl first. The opening pair for Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, gave them a very good start. Agarwal scored maiden ton of his IPL career, making 106 off 50 balls. On the other hand, Rahul smashed 69 off 54 deliveries. Towards the end of KXIP’s innings, Nicholas Pooran dealt in boundaries and sixes, scoring 25 runs in eight deliveries.

Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab’s innings ended on 223. Chasing the total of 224, Smith, who opened the Rajasthan’s innings with Jos Buttler, hit 50 runs off 27 balls. Sanju Samson, who looks to be in a great form in this season, contributed 85 runs in 42 deliveries. Besides the two, Rahul Tewatia played a very crucial role in helping his side win the game. He made 53 off 31 balls. In the end, Jofra Archer and Tom Curran finished the match in style. Rajasthan Royals defeated Xings XI Punjab by four wickets with three balls remaining.

Highest run scorer for Kings XI Punjab

Highest wicket taker for Kings XI Punjab

Mohammed Shami picked three wickets for his side in four overs. He conceded 53 runs with an economy of 13.25.

Highest run scorer for Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, who also won the player of the match, hit 85 runs off 42 deliveries at a strike rate of 202.38. He hit four boundaries and seven sixes.

Highest wicket taker for Rajasthan Royals

Ankit Rajpoot and Tom Curran picked one wicket each for Rajasthan. In his four overs, Rajpoot gave away 39 runs with an economy of 9.75. Curran was hit for 44 runs in four overs. His economy was 11.