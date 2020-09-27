IPL 2020: RR vs KXIP, Match 9 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Streaming Online

The Rajasthan Royals will be taking on the Kings XI Punjab on September 27 in the Sharjah Stadium. Both the teams are looking in fantastic form with in-form players in both sides. Bringing to you here are the match details of the ninth match of the IPL 2020 between RR and KXIP

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 9 | Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, both have two points each, although Kings XI have played a couple of games – winning one and losing one. The two sides will face-off looking to join Delhi Capitals on four points at the top of the table in the ninth game of IPL-13 in Sharjah on Sunday (September 27).

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sizzling batting display by young Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith along with fireworks from Jofra Archer helped Rajasthan Royals stun Chennai Super Kings in their opening game. They will look to carry the momentum of this big win into the next game against KL Rahul’s side.

The Kings XI Punjab hit a golden patch in his second game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul was in sublime touch scoring 132 not out in just 69 balls as Kings XI bounced back to post a win in their second game.

The Punjab side would consider themselves to be desperately unlucky not to have two wins so far, after they failed to score 1 off 3 balls against the Delhi Capitals in their opening game to lose in the Super Over.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) start?

The match will be played on September 27.

Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders' Thorn David Warner Lies Between Them and Their First Victory of the Season

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) be played?

The match will be played in Sharjah.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

Also Read: CSK CEO Rules Out Return of Suresh Raina, Says 'Smiles Will Be Back Soon'

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jaydev Unadkat and Rahul Tewatia.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami and Sheldon Cotterell