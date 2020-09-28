IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP: Sachin Tendulkar Questions Under-Utilisation of Murugan Ashwin

The legend was surprised that KXIP led by KL Rahul did not make use of the Chennai bowler Murugan Ashwin

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar expressed his reaction to the thrilling match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday.

The legend was surprised that KXIP led by KL Rahul did not make use of the Chennai bowler Murugan Ashwin to his best in the September 27 game. The master blaster felt that the squad leader failed to use Ashwin enough in the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Tendulkar also acknowledged Nicholas Pooran’s brilliance on the ground in the ninth match of IPL 2020. He praised the Rajasthan Royals team for their brilliant batting parade in pursuit for a daunting 224 with just four wickets in their ante.

“Terrific batting by @rajasthanroyals’ batsmen Smith, Sanju & Tewatia to chase this mega total. They kept their cool and accelerated beautifully. Surprised how the @lionsdenkxi fast bowlers didn’t bowl many yorkers and also failed to use M Ashwin enough. #RRvKXIP #IPL2020,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Tendulkar’s comment came after the Royals chased down a target of 224 to defeat the Kings XI Punjab side. Ashwin bowled only 1.3 overs and passed 16 runs. Though he was selected to bowl the last over, RR was two runs away to win the game. In the concluding over, Ashwin hit the wicket of Riyan Parag, but Curran and Archer locked RR's triumph by four wickets with three balls to standby.

The Sunday game took a colossal turn when Rahul Tewatia entered the ground in the 17th over. He knocked Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in a single over turning the tables and leading his side to a huge relief.

Rajasthan Royals was rather lagging behind before Tewatia ran riot. Skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson supplied their supreme best with half-centuries each and set the team’s foundation to an improbable victory.