IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP: Yuvraj Singh Is Thankful To Rahul Tewatia For Sparing One Ball In The 18th Over

It appears that one of the key takeaways from the September 27 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was Rahul Tewatia’s epic run riot.

Former international Yuvraj Singh, who was mesmerised like the rest of the country by Tewatia’s mind-blowing batting, expressed his reaction on social media.

The left-hander congratulated the Royals on the spectacular win post the thriller match. In his congratulatory message, Yuvraj quipped, “Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na thanks for missing one ball!”

“What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win!!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant!" continued Yuvraj’s tweet.

Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na 😅 thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 27, 2020

Yuvraj became the first batsman to hit six sixes in a single over in the T20 format during the 2007 T20 World Cup Finals. His accomplishment came during the inaugural edition against England, where he knocked Stuart Broad for 36 runs in six balls. Seems like Yuvraj was grateful to Tewatia for saving his grace of record.

One of the most epic series of scores in a row that left every onlooker profound was Tewatia’s sequence of numbers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rahul Tewatia was in form and how. Five sixes in an over was his prediction-defying knock against the Punjab side.

After KL Rahul’s exit, Tewatia came on the field but struggled big-time before he let the blitz usher. At one point, Tewatia was 7 off 16, and then 17 after having faced 23 balls.

Tewatia scored 53 off 31, with seven hits outside the boundary as his team concluded the highest run-chase in the history of IPL. Tewatia seized the headlines with his exquisite turnaround but it was Sanju Samson who chased a brilliant 85 against only 42 balls, laying the foundations for an improbable yet incredible victory. He was adjudged Man of the match. Samson and Steve Smith with half centuries each turned the tide in RR's favour.