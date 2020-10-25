IPL 2020: RR vs MI Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

RR vs MI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RR vs MI Dream11 Best Picks / RR vs MI Dream11 Captain / RR vs MI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be facing Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday. The two sides will meet in an all-important clash for the playoffs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

This is the 24th encounter between the two teams with MI vs RR 12-11 head-to-head winning record. Nonetheless, it goes without saying that the 7th spot holders Rajasthan Royals need to bring a better game and a bigger fight as they are going up against well-oiled Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians, in their last meeting with Rajasthan Royals snatched a 57-run victory with a terrific all-round performance.

Rajasthan Royals are still struggling to settle down. The team registered two iconic victories in the initial phase of the tournament, however they have only won twice later, and have lost 7 from 11 matches. The last defeat was against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR lost the toss and went to bat first putting 154 on the board. The Rajasthan bowlers restricted the Hyderabad openers reducing them to 16/2 by 2.4 overs. However, they redeemed themselves with an unbeaten Manish Pandey’s scintillating 83 and Vijay Shankar’s 52, also not out.

The Rohit Sharma front was led by Kieron Pollard in the last match against CSK. The MI bowling unit put up a starry display as they picked 6 wickets in the powerplay. By the third over, in form Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumbrah clinched five wickets. On the batting front, MI openers' Ishan Kishan (68 off 37) and Quinton de Kock (46 off 37) unbeaten put up an undoubted partnership to steer an easy win for their side within 12.2 overs.

RR vs MI IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

October 25 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 RR vs MI Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 RR vs MI Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians captain: Steve Smith

IPL 2020 RR vs MI Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians vice-captain: Jos Buttler

IPL 2020 RR vs MI Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

IPL 2020 RR vs MI Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Hardik Pandya

IPL 2020 RR vs MI Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians all-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Ben Stokes, Kieron Pollard

IPL 2020 RR vs MI Dream11 team for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians bowlers:Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult

RR vs MI IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

RR vs MI IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah