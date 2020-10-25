IPL 2020: RR vs MI, IPL 2020, Match 45 – Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

RR vs MI, IPL 2020, Match 45: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report|It will be a little cooler evening in Abu Dhabi as compared to the rest of the month. The temperature is expected to hover around 29 and 30 degrees during the duration of the match although the maximum temperature predicted for the day is around 34 degrees. The humidity will also be moderately high around 36% at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 25). A wind speed of around 19km/h is expected throughout the day in Abu Dhabi.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has surprisingly favoured the bowlers, especially over the last week. The average first innings score over the last couple of games is around 105 at this venue.

The new ball has been swinging around for the pace bowlers and there is enough bounce in the track as well to carry the ball to waiting slip fielders. Although there hasn’t been much help for the slow bowlers but the bigger boundaries in Abu Dhabi makes it difficult for batsmen to hammer too many sixes.

The batsmen need to take their time to settle down in the middle and give at least the first couple of over to settle down. But pacers from both sides like Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer will be looking to price some early wickets out.

However, teams batting first will be happy to post a total of around 160 which should be sufficient to defend.

