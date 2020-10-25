IPL 2020: RR vs MI, Match 45 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Match 45, Predicted XI l In the Sunday evening match of Indian Premier League 2020, Rajasthan Royals will be facing league leaders Mumbai Indians. The 45th match of the IPL between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will commence from 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 25. The league leaders have lost only one match in its last five outings while the host team has been on the losing side of three out of the last five games.

Indian Premier League 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The number one team of the series have a total of 13 points from 10 matches while the host team have eight points from 11 matches. It is safe to say that the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals are in a bad shape as they are at the second last spot of the points table. Rajasthan Royals in their previous match were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.

League leaders Mumbai Indians have been on top of their game since the beginning of the league. Most recently, the team beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets. The Mumbai Indians had to chase a score of 115 and their opening batsmen Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock took the entire charge of scoring that number. The opening partners not only completed a century in partnership but also liberally hit fours and sixes during the course of the match. The pair hit four fours in the first two overs of the game. Kishan remained unbeaten on 68 from 37 balls, de Kock scored 46 not out.

Rajasthan Royals Possible Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Mumbai Indians Possible Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah