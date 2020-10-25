IPL 2020: RR vs MI, Match 45 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming Online

They will lock horns against each other in the evening game – Match 45 – at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 25)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Match 45 | Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) hoping to keep up their winning run in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians like Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have managed seven wins so far in 10 games and are currently topping the points table with 14 points. They simply dominated the Chennai Super Kings, posting a massive ten-wicket win on Friday (October 23) night in Sharjah.

Even though they were without the services of their skipper Rohit Sharma, who was out injured, but that didn’t stop stand-in skipper Kieran Pollard and his boys from cruising to an easy win.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are currently second from the bottom of the table with just four wins in 11 games and eight points. Their last match on Thursday (October 22) night ended in a disappointing eight-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

The Royals will desperately look for a win to leap-frog Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab on the points table.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) start?

The match will be played on October 25.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal/Mayank Markande and Kartik Tyagi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma/Saurabh Tiwary, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult