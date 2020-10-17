IPL 2020: RR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 33: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriMatch Ended148/5(20.0) RR 7.4
RR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 33: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 17, 2020, 6:54 AM IST
RR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 33: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report The 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will feature both the Royals’ squads – Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals with co-incidental losses from their previous matches would be keen to clinch a win. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 17 at 3:30pm, IST.
It is going to be a very warm day with hazy sun. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature reaching around 24 degrees. The forecast shows no chance of precipitation, so the match will go uninterrupted. The humidity is likely to be lower than usual at around 28 per cent with windy conditions.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers BangaloreDubai Pitch Report
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is comparatively faster than other pitches in the UAE. Teams prefer to bat first to take advantage of the pitch’s slowness late evening. Both the teams will look to employ their spinners to make most of the conditions. Even though the Dubai pitch favours batsmen, few bowlers who know the ground conditions have performed well here.
Rajasthan’s previously played here and finally registered a five-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). RR bowlers didn’t give SRH openers a flying start, they gave just six runs from the first three overs and a wicket in the fifth over. The pitch varies from high scoring 200 plus scores to a low 110+ runs.
Rajasthan have an uphill task to beat RCB as the latter have been in fine form all through the tournament. RCB has found their rhythm and team consistency as the bowling and batting units have been performing consistently. The inclusion of Chris Morris has added more teeth to their bowling attack as well tail ender finshers.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
WHEN: October 17 at 7.30pm IST
WHERE: Dubai
TELECAST: Star Sports
LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar
