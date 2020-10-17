IPL 2020: RR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 33 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL Match 33, Predicted XI: RCB will be looking to bounce back with a win after losing their last match against KXIP in the league. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will try and win this match to over come their losing streak and get back to winning ways.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL Match 33, Predicted XI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash in the 33 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Saturday. RCB will be looking for a win post their loss to Kings XI Punjab. Virat Kohli’s team have won five of their eight games in the league so far and with a win against RR they’ll be eager to book their place in the playoffs.

The Rajasthan Royals who boast of a strong batting line-up have so far failed to fire in the tournament. Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Butler and Sanju Samson have unable to score since the beginning of the tournament. Steve Smith’s team has lost five of the opening eight games in the league so far. The men in pink have been in a sloppy form and will be rooting to get back to winning ways.

This will be the 23rd match between the two Royals’ teams, Rajasthan holds a 10-9 head-to-head advantage over RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, C Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals Possible Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat or Varun Aaron.