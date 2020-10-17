IPL 2020: RR vs RCB, Match 33 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: RCB vs RR, Match 33 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check RCB vs RR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Match 33: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will be taking on each other in the 33rd game of IPL 2020 on October 17.

RCB vs RR fixture will take place at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed at the third spot in the standings with 10 points. They have emerged victorious in five of the eight matches they have played as of now in IPL 2020.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Steven Smith, are at the seventh place on the point table with six points. They have only three of their eight games so far in IPL 2020.

Rajasthan will be trying to recover from the loss of their previous match. Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals outperformed them by 13 runs. Batting first, DC put up 161 on the scoreboard. Chasing the target, RR could only make 148, falling short of DC’s total by 13 runs.

Bangalore also lost their last match and they will also be giving their best to move up the table. In their previous game, they suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab. RCB had set a target of 172 for KXIP.

The match went to the last ball with Nicholas Pooran finishing the game with a six off Chahal. In the end, KXIP needed one run off one ball to win the match.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played on October 17.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat and Kartik Tyagi