IPL 2020 RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer, AB de Villiers vs Shreyas Gopal and Other Key Battles

IPL 2020 RR vs RCB: Here are the key battles that could determine the outcome of the match.

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to bounce back from the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2020 match at Dubai on Saturday. RCB have won five of their eight games on the back of all-round performances whereas RR, in a campaign that has been marred by inconsistency, have won just the three games and lost five. The 2008 champions currently sit seventh on the league table with six points. They are level on points with the two teams above them and two points behind fourth-placed KKR. By contrast, RCB sit at third on the table. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

Both teams would be looking to notch up another win but for very different reasons. RR need the win to keep their slim chances of making it to the playoffs alive. RCB, on the other hand, will look to solidify their position in the table and take one step closer to the knockout stages.

Here are the key battles that could determine the outcome of the match.

Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer

Kohli had a slow start to the IPL but has found his best form now and the skipper's excellent form in recent matches has helped RCB look like a more formidable unit so far.

Rasjasthan will be wary of him batting through and potentially propelling Bangalore to a big score and will therefore rely on Archer - their highest wicket-taker thus far and one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world - to remove or at least soften Kohli up.

AB de Villiers vs Shreyas Gopal

De Villiers' ability to score runs in any part of the ground and make any conditions seem irrelevant has ensured that even after retiring from international cricket, the South African remains a dangerous prospect for any side to go up against.

Gopal's ability to slow the scoring rate and some nice variations of pace and turn have seen him get the better of ABD in the past and the Royals will be hopeful he can do the same again.

Steve Smith vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Smith has had a below-par tournament thus far by his own high standareds but on his day remains a formidable opponent regardless of the format, such is his ability to fashion run-scoring opportunities.

Chahal has been RCB's go-to man whenever they needed wickets and they will hope he can dismiss the RR skipper early and thus increase their chances of a victory.