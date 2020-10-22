IPL 2020: RR vs SRH, Match 40 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 Match 40, Predicted XIs: Rajasthan Royals will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming Indian Premier League match on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are still finding solid form in the game. The team registered a win by conquering Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing. The Steve Smith-led squad will next go toe to toe with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming match.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

RR managed to secure a crucial win in their last match. While RR stunned CSK and arrested a much needed victory, SRH lost to KKR in the one-over eliminator.

While the skippers - Steve Smith (RR) and David Warner (SRH), have been performing well at the crease, they still need to bring major contributions to their respective camps.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

RR easily chased the 126 target after CSK chose to bat first. Jos Buttler put up an incredible show with his unbeaten 70 off 48 balls. SRH, on the other hand, ended up with a cliffhanger by the end of their clash with KKR. The team chased the target of 164 that led to a tie. Unfortunately, they couldn’t beat their opponents in the Super Over.

So far, the record of RR vs SRH in the tournament is 6-6. In their last encounter, the Rajasthan based outfit secured an emphatic victory from the Sunrisers. The team won the match by five wickets that concluded with Riyan Parag’s memorable six.

In match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), it could chiefly be a face-off between RR’s ominous batting and SRH’s austere all-round feat. Thus, this fixture between the two squads should be a close shave considering both desperately need to rise in the points table. The two will compete heavily for those two points to make it to the playoffs.

Also Read: This is What R Ashwin Thinks Bowlers Should do to Chris Gayle

Rajasthan Royals:

Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(wK), Steve Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi