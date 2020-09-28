IPL 2020, RRvsKXIP: Matches Like These Make IPL World's Best League, Says Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hailed IPL as one of the best leagues in the world.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been moved by the close finish between Rajasthan Royals and said that games like these are the reason the Indian Premier League is the one of the finest sporting leagues across the world.

What a game ..that’s why this is the best league in the world ... amazing talent on display @bcci @IPL — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 27, 2020

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also congratulated Rajasthan Royals on their close win and remarked that IPL regularly provides nail-biting thrillers.

What an exciting turnaround to the match between @lionsdenkxip & @rajasthanroyals Remarkable 5-6s in an over, What a masterclass by @rahultewatia02! Sensational innings by @mayankcricket, @klrahul11, @stevesmith49 & @IamSanjuSamson Nail biting encounters is what @IPL gives you! — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 27, 2020

Earlier last night, Rahul Tewatia struck five sixes in an over at the fag end of the match as Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest runchase in IPL history, beating Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter on Sunday in Sharjah.

Chasing a stiff 224 for a win, the Royals needed 51 runs from the last three overs and it seemed the fate of the match was already sealed but Tewatia turned the match on its head in a dramatic fashion, taking 30 runs from Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over.

In an unbelievable turn of events, Tewatia (53 of 31 balls and 7 sixes), who was struggling to connect the ball after being pushed up the order ahead of the likes of Robin Uthappa, suddenly shifted gears as he hoisted Cottrell for a series of sixes much to the amazement of his team-mates and opposition players.