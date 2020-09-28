- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunMatch Ended223/2(20.0) RR 11.15
KXIP
RR226/6(20.0) RR 11.15
Rajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatMatch Ended142/4(20.0) RR 7.1
SRH
KKR145/3(20.0) RR 7.1
Kolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020, RRvsKXIP: Matches Like These Make IPL World's Best League, Says Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hailed IPL as one of the best leagues in the world.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 28, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been moved by the close finish between Rajasthan Royals and said that games like these are the reason the Indian Premier League is the one of the finest sporting leagues across the world.
What a game ..that’s why this is the best league in the world ... amazing talent on display @bcci @IPL
— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 27, 2020
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also congratulated Rajasthan Royals on their close win and remarked that IPL regularly provides nail-biting thrillers.
What an exciting turnaround to the match between @lionsdenkxip & @rajasthanroyals
Remarkable 5-6s in an over, What a masterclass by @rahultewatia02! Sensational innings by @mayankcricket, @klrahul11, @stevesmith49 & @IamSanjuSamson
Nail biting encounters is what @IPL gives you!
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 27, 2020
Earlier last night, Rahul Tewatia struck five sixes in an over at the fag end of the match as Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest runchase in IPL history, beating Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter on Sunday in Sharjah.
Chasing a stiff 224 for a win, the Royals needed 51 runs from the last three overs and it seemed the fate of the match was already sealed but Tewatia turned the match on its head in a dramatic fashion, taking 30 runs from Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over.
In an unbelievable turn of events, Tewatia (53 of 31 balls and 7 sixes), who was struggling to connect the ball after being pushed up the order ahead of the likes of Robin Uthappa, suddenly shifted gears as he hoisted Cottrell for a series of sixes much to the amazement of his team-mates and opposition players.
Recent Matches
-
KXIP vs RR, IPL, 2020, Match 927 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
-
SRH vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 826 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
DC vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 725 Sep, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
-
KXIP vs RCB, IPL, 2020, Match 624 Sep, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 523 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs
All Recent Matches