IPL 2020: 'Runs Like Brett Lee, Bowls Like Ishant Sharma' - Twitter in Awe of Debutant Kartik Tyagi

Indian fast bowler Kartik Tyagi, who starred for the U-19 team during the World Cup earlier this year, made his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

IPL 2020: 'Runs Like Brett Lee, Bowls Like Ishant Sharma' - Twitter in Awe of Debutant Kartik Tyagi

Indian fast bowler Kartik Tyagi, who starred for the U-19 team during the World Cup earlier this year, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. (MI v RR live)

His first time out in the cash rich league saw him end his four overs with respectable figures of 1-36 as he claimed the wicket of South Africa's white-ball captain Quinton de Kock.

Naturally, this led to some praise across social media. Fellow Rajasthan Royals teammate Ben Stokes got the ball rolling, saying the starlet had a run-up similar to Aussie great Brett Lee and his action was like that of India international Ishant Sharma.

For his part, Lee was also in agreement with the star England all-rounder.

Many others then took to social media to praise the young prospect. Check out some of the best reactions below.

The 19-year-old pacer from Uttar Pradesh had picked up 11 wickets in 6 matches during the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 and was consistently one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament as India marched to the finals before losing to Bangladesh.

