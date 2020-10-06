- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonMatch Ended196/4(20.0) RR 9.8
DEL
BLR137/9(20.0) RR 9.8
Delhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunMatch Ended178/4(20.0) RR 8.9
PUN
CHE181/0(20.0) RR 8.9
Chennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: 'Runs Like Brett Lee, Bowls Like Ishant Sharma' - Twitter in Awe of Debutant Kartik Tyagi
Indian fast bowler Kartik Tyagi, who starred for the U-19 team during the World Cup earlier this year, made his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 6, 2020, 9:16 PM IST
Indian fast bowler Kartik Tyagi, who starred for the U-19 team during the World Cup earlier this year, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. (MI v RR live)
His first time out in the cash rich league saw him end his four overs with respectable figures of 1-36 as he claimed the wicket of South Africa's white-ball captain Quinton de Kock.
Naturally, this led to some praise across social media. Fellow Rajasthan Royals teammate Ben Stokes got the ball rolling, saying the starlet had a run-up similar to Aussie great Brett Lee and his action was like that of India international Ishant Sharma.
Tyagi has a run up like Brett Lee and delivers like Ishant Sharma @rajasthanroyals
— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 6, 2020
For his part, Lee was also in agreement with the star England all-rounder.
Yeh I can see that mate https://t.co/46qXw4b3QW
— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) October 6, 2020
Many others then took to social media to praise the young prospect. Check out some of the best reactions below.
Very impressed with Kartik Tyagi. Some serious good pace with a solid bowling angle. Except for the fact that Suryakumar took him on for some cheeky boundaries, a solid debut. Will solidify his place in the 11.
— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 6, 2020
Thank you cameraman, for continuously showing us that Kartik Tyagi run-up. #MIvRR | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @StarSportsIndia
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 6, 2020
#Dream11IPL debut, first over, first wicket - Ladies & gentlemen, introducing @rajasthanroyals' Kartik Tyagi!#MIvRR | LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar VIP pic.twitter.com/ucYd45r4QY
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2020
Rohit in ominous touch, #RR facing royal pasting as #MI’s top order goes full throttle. Moment of match so far, however, was 19-year-old debutant Kartik Tyagi dismissing de Kock in his first over. Wonderful to see so many young Indian players making their mark in this tournament
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 6, 2020
Kartik Tyagi's maiden IPL wicket.
On debut and gets a wicket in his very first over. A moment to cherish for young Tyagi.
https://t.co/qjRcZm51M7 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/pRUL7uB6j4
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2020
The 19-year-old pacer from Uttar Pradesh had picked up 11 wickets in 6 matches during the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 and was consistently one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament as India marched to the finals before losing to Bangladesh.
